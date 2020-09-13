JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" ELIZABETH MANSON Cedar Rapids Josephine "Josie" Elizabeth Manson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died at home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Private family burial will be held at Campbell Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Theron; son, Shawn (Stephanie) Manson of Folsom, Calif.; special son, Stephen McAtee of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Fred (Lida) Timm and Larry Timm, all of Marengo; and grandchildren, Cade and Roman Manson, Paige Dullea, Amanda McAtee and A.J. McAtee; and many nieces and nephews. Josie was born on Aug. 18, 1939, on the family farm in Guernsey, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Dora (Smith) Timm. After high school, she attended the Paris Academy of Beauty, which led to a lifelong career as a beautician. Josie married Daryl Babcock in 1959. He died in 1984. In January 1986, she married Theron Manson. Josie and Theron owned and operated the Chateau Salon and the Lighthouse Inn Supper Club for many years. Previously, she started the Stadium Bar & Grill. Josie enjoyed going to the casinos in Las Vegas and scuba diving in Cozumel, Mexico. She loved cars, especially sports cars, and belonged to the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daryl; brother, John Timm; and infant brother, Charles Timm. Please share your support and memories with Josie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
