JOSEPHINE "JO" HAVEL Lone Tree Josephine "Jo" Havel, 80, of Lone Tree, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at North Park (Tank Park) in Lone Tree. Following the memorial services, a Celebration of Life will be held until 4 p.m. at the park. Those attending the memorial service or the Celebration of Life are welcome to bring their golf carts and lawn chairs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lone Tree Community Schools or Lone Tree Fire and Rescue in memory of Jo. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com
. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree is caring for Jo's family and arrangements. Josephine Irene Miller was born July 23, 1940, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Crystal (Messenger) Miller. On Dec. 9, 1967, Jo was united in marriage to Terry Havel in Rock Island, Ill. Jo enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her family and friends, especially the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo also was known for never missing a party. Jo will be deeply missed by her husband, Terry of Lone Tree; daughters, Micki and Michael of Iowa City and Alicia (Curt) Hanson of McKinney, Texas; four grandchildren, Steven (Emily) Cochran, Spencer Sorrell, Taylor Sorrell and Carter Hanson; and two great-grandchildren, Kaelynn and Kacen Cochran. Jo was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Denise Cochran; son, Daniel Sorrell; grandson, Kaden Cochran; and siblings, Mildred Phoren, Jean Stalder and Glen Miller.