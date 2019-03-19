|
|
JOSEPHINE "JOANN" WILSON Manchester Josephine "JoAnn" Wilson, 80, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa, with a 2:30 p.m. Scripture service. Additional visitation one hour prior to Mass on Thursday at the church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Burial: St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Dyersville, Iowa. JoAnn was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Dyersville, Iowa, to Aloysius and Margaret (Spurrier) Spielmann. JoAnn was a graduate of Xavier High School and Kirkwood Community College. On Sept. 3, 1957, JoAnn married Dean Wilson at Mission Delores Basilica, San Francisco, Calif. JoAnn was employed with Collins, the City of Manchester and Delaware County Vocational Services. She enjoyed reading, polka music and, most of all, her family. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Dean Wilson Sr. of Manchester; sons, Dean (Becky) Wilson Jr. of Texas and Jon Wilson (Teresa Baartman) of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Gerald Brighton; sisters, Mary (David) Huberty and Shirley (Dale) Kaufman; and sister-in-law, Mary Spielmann. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, JoDean "Jody" Brighton; grandson, Tyler Brighton; and brother, Micheal Spielmann. Please share a memory of JoAnn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019