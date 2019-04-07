Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Josephine Wilson Obituary
JOSEPHINE ANN WILSON Cedar Rapids Josephine Ann Wilson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Josephine ("Jo") was born Nov. 2, 1931, the daughter of Josephine and Frank Lorenc. Josephine relocated to Cedar Rapids in 2006 to be closer to family. She grew up in Cedar Rapids and received a Bachelor of Science nursing degree from the University of Iowa in 1952. She worked at the U of I Hospitals as a R.N. for several years. In 1954 she married Thomas Wilson and moved to Joliet, Ill., where she lived for many decades. After a divorce, Jo earned a Master of Arts degree in nursing from Governors State University in Illinois and worked for the Will County Health Department as a public health nurse for more than 25 years. She was an active member of the Joliet Junior Women's Club, St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church, as well as the Joliet Coin Club. Her passions were sewing, knitting and needlework. She was an accomplished seamstress, designing and making clothing, drapery and household items for herself and her family. She loved needlepoint and created many beautiful pieces. She also knew the art of chair caning and created custom chair seats. She played piano and enjoyed listening to classic musicals. She also had a deep passion for art and enjoyed drawing and painting. Jo loved her nursing career and taking care of people, particularly children. She was very proud of her three children but took even deeper pride in her three grandchildren. Jo was preceded in death by her mother and father. Left to cherish Jo's memories are her three children, George Wilson of Keota, Iowa, Hugh Wilson (Jenepher Piper) of Reisterstown, Md., and Lisa (Tom) Slattery of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her three grandchildren, Brodie Wilson, Joseph Slattery and Alexander Slattery; her brother, Earnest Lorenc of Springfield, Mo.; sister, Camilla Werner of Loveland, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Family will greet guests beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Czech National Cemetery following the service. A special thanks to her Cottage Grove Place family and caregivers. The family has requested that memorials in Josephine's honor may be directed to the National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library (Library Fund) at 1400 Inspiration Pl. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
