JOSHUA A. LATHROP Hiawatha Joshua A. Lathrop, 31, of Hiawatha, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Hiawatha. Due to the state and federal guidelines on gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/35355610 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Sarah; two sons, Colby and Jaxson; two daughters, Emma and Brylee; his mother, JoAnn Green of Hiawatha; father, David Lathrop of Clinton; three brothers, Martin of Cedar Rapids, Luke of Clinton and David Jr. of Atlanta, Ga.; two sisters, Nikki Bibby of Camanche and Jolene Dominguez of Atlanta; and many nieces, nephews and sisters- and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin. Josh was born Nov. 19, 1988, in Clinton, the son of David Lathrop and JoAnn (Tripp) Green. He married Sarah E. Severson on Jan. 13, 2016, in Cedar Rapids. Josh was a truck driver for Waste Management. He graduated from Metro High School and was a member of the 319 Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed working and riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and many friends. He was an avid Chicago Bears football fan. Josh always was ready to lend a hand and help a neighbor or friend. He was a great husband, son, father, brother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established in Josh's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Lathrop family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.