JOSHUA CRAIG DIXON Clearwater, Fla. Joshua Craig Dixon was born April 9, 1983, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Robert G. and Barbara L. (Van Dee) Dixon. Josh spent his last day on Earth, which was Nov. 27, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Friends may greet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Legacy Center. A private family burial will take place at Baker Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Josh graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids and served his country as a U.S. Marine in Iraq. Josh was a hardworking man who loved to be outdoors and loved to go fishing. Josh is survived by his daughter, Pacience Dixon of Cedar Rapids; his parents of Coggon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Matt (Theresa) of Texas and Nick (Gretchen) of Marion; great-grandmother, Lemira Collett (Mrs. Ray Collett) of Wellman; grandparents, Sam and Dora Dixon of Marion and Mike and Bev Van Dee of Cedar Rapids; his former wife, Amanda (Finney); nieces and nephews, Kaleb, Morgan, Katie, Bridget, Genevieve, and Raegan Dixon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Josh was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Ray Collett; and two angels who never took their first breath. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Josh at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019