Joshua Schmitt

Joshua Schmitt Obituary
JOSHUA SCHMITT Winthrop Joshua Schmitt, 31, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Fawcett's Funeral Home in Winthrop. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Survivors include his parents, Daniel and Jari Schmitt of Winthrop; his two sisters, Traci Schmitt of Waterloo and Staci (Andy) Osborn of Winthrop; his niece, Maizie Osborn; and many aunts, uncles and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Marguerite (Ortner) Schmitt and James E. and Royale (Halverson) Daniels; and two uncles, Andrew and Vincent Schmitt. www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
