JOSHUA KENNETH WASHBURN Yuba City, Calif. Joshua Kenneth Washburn, 46, of Yuba City, Calif., formerly of Cedar Rapids, was killed in a pedestrian/car accident in Concord, Calif., on Feb. 2, 2019. Services were held In California with friends and immediate family. Ashes will be spread later this year on the same mountaintop near Challis, Idaho, where his father's ashes were spread. Joshua is survived by his four children; one brother; one sister; and extended family in Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernee Kiburz and Darrell Washburn; and his grandparents.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
