JOY ANN GREGORY Central City Joy Ann Gregory, 69, of Livingston, Texas, formerly of Central City, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit with in St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines and we ask face masks be worn. Joy was born Aug. 17, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Marlene (Mertka) Carpenter. She graduated from Central City Hugh School, Class of 1968. On June 8, 1968, Joy married Vincent Meader. The couple later divorced. On Oct. 10, 1997, she was united in marriage to John Wesley Gregory. Joy enjoyed being outdoors in the sun, whether she was trout fishing or enjoying the beach. She liked to go on casino "Peaches" trips and playing bingo. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Joy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Joy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 22 years, John Gregory; three children, Janie (Jeff) Havenstrite of Springville, Iowa, Jacqueline "Jackie" Meader of Cedar Rapids and Amy (Matt) Locke of Alburnett, Iowa; stepson, David Gregory of Anamosa, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Marissa Deford, Bryant Havenstrite, Matthew Wirth, Kacey Duke, Nicole Pifer, Cody Moeller, Dalton Moeller, Aubrey Barta, Alex Locke and Tyson Meader; one step-granddaughter, Emma Gregory; 13 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Christine (Lynn) Lathrop of Nevada, Iowa, Tom (Karen) Carpenter of Central City, Iowa, and Robert (Lorra) Carpenter of Marion; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Clinton Meader; and nephew, Patrick Carpenter. Please share a memory of Joy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
