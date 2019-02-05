JOY ELAINE KANE Cedar Rapids Joy Elaine Kane, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Living Center West Nursing Facility. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park after the service. Joy Elaine Brown was born February 19, 1931, the daughter of William C. and Icel F. (Johnson) Brown. She was united in marriage to Ralph E. Kane on July 1, 1950, in Denver, Colo. Joy worked for Farmstead in the packing department and later retired. After retirement, she provided day care for many grateful families. She enjoyed reading, was an avid basketball and football fan, loved going to movies, enjoyed nature and animals but, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her daughter, Joy-Anne Nederhoff. Left to cherish Joy's memories are her children, Linda (Dennis) Stick, Cindy (Jeff) Hermanson, Rachael Kane and Ralph Kane, all of Cedar Rapids; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four siblings, Janet Thune, Wilma Clary, Mary Ann Gregory and William Brown. Memorials may be directed to the family of Joy Kane. Special thanks to Susan with St. Luke's Palliative Care, Andrea, Luke and Beth with St. Luke's Hospice and the staff at Living Center West. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary