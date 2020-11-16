JOYCE A. KUBIK Cedar Rapids Joyce A. Kubik, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Joyce, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Joyce was born on Feb. 14, 1935, to Darrell and Thyra (Henderson) Miskimen; her father always referred to her as his "Valentine." She went to school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1953. Joyce married Jerry Kubik on May 22, 1954; and later divorced. To this marriage three children were born. She chose to stay home and be a mom; a job which she always said was the best job. Joyce loved every aspect of being a mom and a homemaker. She did start a paying job later, working at Kennedy Paint as a picture framer; Joyce loved the job. She sewed, did ceramics, cake decorating and anything creative. Survivors include her children, Judy (Rex) Hamilton of Marion, Iowa, and Gerald (Karla) Kubik of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Jason (Kandice) Hamilton, Nathan (Andrea) Hamilton, Keegan (Dianna) Hamilton, and Stacey (Dustin) Feldman, Jecynda (Dan) Snyder and Zackary (Cassie) Kubik; 14 great-grandchildren, Larkin, Kale, Charlie, Beckam, Frankie, Bowen, Hayden, Tate, Claire, Lennox, Frances, Warren, Stevie and Sonny; brothers, Darrell Miskimen, Bob (Pat "Trish") Miskimen and Rocky (Jennifer) Nesset; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Geri Lee; siblings, Bill Steffey, Tom Miskimen and Beverly Andrews; brothers-in-law, Don Andrews and John Berge; and sisters-in-law, Ruthie Miskimen and Ruth Steffey. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Joyce's brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Pat "Trish" Miskimen, for making her life more enjoyable. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
