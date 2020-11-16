1/1
Joyce A. Kubik
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOYCE A. KUBIK Cedar Rapids Joyce A. Kubik, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Joyce, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Joyce was born on Feb. 14, 1935, to Darrell and Thyra (Henderson) Miskimen; her father always referred to her as his "Valentine." She went to school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1953. Joyce married Jerry Kubik on May 22, 1954; and later divorced. To this marriage three children were born. She chose to stay home and be a mom; a job which she always said was the best job. Joyce loved every aspect of being a mom and a homemaker. She did start a paying job later, working at Kennedy Paint as a picture framer; Joyce loved the job. She sewed, did ceramics, cake decorating and anything creative. Survivors include her children, Judy (Rex) Hamilton of Marion, Iowa, and Gerald (Karla) Kubik of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Jason (Kandice) Hamilton, Nathan (Andrea) Hamilton, Keegan (Dianna) Hamilton, and Stacey (Dustin) Feldman, Jecynda (Dan) Snyder and Zackary (Cassie) Kubik; 14 great-grandchildren, Larkin, Kale, Charlie, Beckam, Frankie, Bowen, Hayden, Tate, Claire, Lennox, Frances, Warren, Stevie and Sonny; brothers, Darrell Miskimen, Bob (Pat "Trish") Miskimen and Rocky (Jennifer) Nesset; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Geri Lee; siblings, Bill Steffey, Tom Miskimen and Beverly Andrews; brothers-in-law, Don Andrews and John Berge; and sisters-in-law, Ruthie Miskimen and Ruth Steffey. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Joyce's brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Pat "Trish" Miskimen, for making her life more enjoyable. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved