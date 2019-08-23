|
JOYCE A. PHELPS West Branch Joyce A. Phelps, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday at the West Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Joyce was born on Dec. 9, 1937, in Johnson County, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Moylan) Fairchild. She was a graduate of West Branch High School, Class of 1956. On Nov. 14, 1956, she was united in marriage to Bill Phelps in Dunlap, Iowa. She and Bill had farmed in the West Branch area for many years. Joyce had been employed at West Branch State Bank, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in medical records, and later at married student housing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and later in life with her friend Arnie Slach. Joyce had an adventurous spirit which included sky-diving with her daughter in Hawaii, white-water-rafting, camping, Blue Grass festivals and spending winters in Arizona. She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Worrell (Pete Kasik) of West Branch and her children, Mandy, Samantha and Stephanie; one son, Bill (Lora) Phelps of Belle Plaine and their children, Chad, Brent and Dawn Ashley, and stepchildren, Craig and Susan; five great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Briggs, Penelope, Zane and Ezra; and 10 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jo (John) Benson of Coralville and Michelle DeBacker of Iowa City; and brother, Pat Conway, living in Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2004; a sister, Diane Carswell; and a brother, Bob Conway.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019