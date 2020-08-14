1/1
Joyce Ann (Gray) Westphal
JOYCE ANN (GRAY) WESTPHAL Wyoming Joyce Ann (Gray) Westphal passed away at Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center on Aug. 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service at Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming. Joyce was born at home in Iowa on Feb. 26, 1935. She was the first of four daughters born to Russel and Ilie (Weaver) Gray. She attended Black Dale School and graduated from Anamosa High School, where she was active in band and 4-H. She worked at Russel and Russel Insurance prior to her marriage. She married Peter Westphal on April 25, 1958, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. They moved onto the family farm near Wyoming, where they lived most of their years together. She was a farm wife and later a nurse's aide at both the Monticello and Maquoketa care centers. She was a member of Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming, The Legion Auxiliary, where she was very involved, WELCA and a quilting group at church, The Piecemakers. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Doug (Cindy) Westphal of Wyoming and Lu Ann (Mark) McWilliams of Anamosa; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bev Hanna of Monticello, Wanda (Kyle) Wilson of Hopkinton and Sheri (Bill) Hatfield of Monticello. Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Peter. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Wyoming
106 W Main St
Wyoming, IA 52362
(563) 488-3311
