JOYCE ARNOLD Cedar Rapids Joyce Arnold, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. A funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Joyce was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Missouri, the daughter of Dale and Roberta (Fitzpatrick) Clark. She was united in marriage to John Arnold on March 6, 1971, in Davenport, Iowa. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom. She was a girly-girl and loved anything that smelled good and looked pretty. Even while she was getting sicker, it was important that she smelled good, and she always requested perfume. Joyce loved the Home Shopping Network and was very proud of her finds. Survivors include her daughter, Malinda Arnold of Cedar Rapids; and special caretaker, Kassandra Rocarek of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Arnold; parents, Dale and Roberta Clark; and daughter, Shari Arnold. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice for its care of Joyce. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019