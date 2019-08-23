Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Arnold Obituary
JOYCE ARNOLD Cedar Rapids Joyce Arnold, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. A funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Joyce was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Missouri, the daughter of Dale and Roberta (Fitzpatrick) Clark. She was united in marriage to John Arnold on March 6, 1971, in Davenport, Iowa. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom. She was a girly-girl and loved anything that smelled good and looked pretty. Even while she was getting sicker, it was important that she smelled good, and she always requested perfume. Joyce loved the Home Shopping Network and was very proud of her finds. Survivors include her daughter, Malinda Arnold of Cedar Rapids; and special caretaker, Kassandra Rocarek of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Arnold; parents, Dale and Roberta Clark; and daughter, Shari Arnold. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice for its care of Joyce. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now