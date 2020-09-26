JOYCE C. THORNTON Cedar Rapids Joyce C. Thornton, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at the Hiawatha Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of the late Ora and Maxine (Long) Rinehart. Joyce was educated in a one-room school in rural Mystic, Iowa. She worked as a registered nurse for St. Luke's Hospital and also for a variety of insurance companies. Joyce was a member of the St. Mark's Church and several other women's groups. Joyce loved camping, knitting, genealogy, and especially her grandchildren. Those left to cherish Joyce's memory are her two daughters, BaBette Dolan(Mike) and Belinda Eglinger; son, Bryon (Josie) Pettibone; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Cindy. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, J. Edward Pettibone; and her brother, Roger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
