Joyce C. Thornton
1939 - 2020
JOYCE C. THORNTON Cedar Rapids Joyce C. Thornton, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at the Hiawatha Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of the late Ora and Maxine (Long) Rinehart. Joyce was educated in a one-room school in rural Mystic, Iowa. She worked as a registered nurse for St. Luke's Hospital and also for a variety of insurance companies. Joyce was a member of the St. Mark's Church and several other women's groups. Joyce loved camping, knitting, genealogy, and especially her grandchildren. Those left to cherish Joyce's memory are her two daughters, BaBette Dolan(Mike) and Belinda Eglinger; son, Bryon (Josie) Pettibone; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Cindy. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, J. Edward Pettibone; and her brother, Roger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or to the Community Health Free Clinic. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mary Anne Nelson, and the entire staff at the Hiawatha Care Center, for all of the care they provided to Joyce. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
