JOYCE CARROLL (AURNER) SCHULTZ Bossier City, La. Joyce Carroll (Aurner) Schultz, 77, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, passed away July 21, 2020, at Savannah Grand Memory Care in Bossier City, La. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Center Point Cemetery, Center Point. Joyce is survived by her children, Krista (Steve) Piraino of Bossier City, La., and Eric (Allison) Schultz of Whitehall, Pa.; her grandchildren, Avery Piraino of Dallas, Ross Piraino of Bossier City, La., Nathaniel Schultz and Lucas Schultz of Whitehall, Pa.; stepchildren, Lila (Anthony) Jones of Texas and Gretchen (Skip) Kelley of Thomasville, N.C.; four stepgrandchildren; sisters, Freda (Bill) Cook of Central City, Iowa, and Beth (Dave) Seltrecht of Center Point, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Edward Schultz; parents, Fred and Millie (Dodge) Aurner; a baby sister; and stepson, Daryl Schultz. Joyce was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Vinton, Iowa, to Fred and Millie (Dodge) Aurner. She married the love of her life, Lyle Edward Schultz, on Sept. 5, 1964. She sold Avon products, making President's Club and winning many awards before moving on to bigger and better things: selling cars at Tauder Ford in Phoenixville, Pa., and then Alexander Ford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., until retiring in 2009. Again, she won awards for her sales and was successful in a field with few women. Joyce was a collector of many things and found many outlets to encourage her habits, like couponing, flea markets, Avon Collectors Club and Doll Club. She was a Cub Scout den mother for many years. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and was a supporter of the Center Point and Alburnett historical societies. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
