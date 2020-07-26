We remember Joyce with great fondness from her many years of working with us at Alexander Ford. Always ready with a smile, she never met a stranger and always saw the positive side of every situation. Joyce knew that Melanie had a sweet tooth for her trifle and made sure we had it every year at our holiday "food feast". She spoke often and lovingly of her children and family. We are so sorry for the loss of Joyce personally and for the loss of your mother. She was a lovely person who touched the lives of many.

Sincerely,

Don and Melanie Alexander



Melanie Alexander

Coworker