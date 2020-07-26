1/1
Joyce Carroll (Aurner) Schultz
JOYCE CARROLL (AURNER) SCHULTZ Bossier City, La. Joyce Carroll (Aurner) Schultz, 77, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, passed away July 21, 2020, at Savannah Grand Memory Care in Bossier City, La. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Center Point Cemetery, Center Point. Joyce is survived by her children, Krista (Steve) Piraino of Bossier City, La., and Eric (Allison) Schultz of Whitehall, Pa.; her grandchildren, Avery Piraino of Dallas, Ross Piraino of Bossier City, La., Nathaniel Schultz and Lucas Schultz of Whitehall, Pa.; stepchildren, Lila (Anthony) Jones of Texas and Gretchen (Skip) Kelley of Thomasville, N.C.; four stepgrandchildren; sisters, Freda (Bill) Cook of Central City, Iowa, and Beth (Dave) Seltrecht of Center Point, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Edward Schultz; parents, Fred and Millie (Dodge) Aurner; a baby sister; and stepson, Daryl Schultz. Joyce was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Vinton, Iowa, to Fred and Millie (Dodge) Aurner. She married the love of her life, Lyle Edward Schultz, on Sept. 5, 1964. She sold Avon products, making President's Club and winning many awards before moving on to bigger and better things: selling cars at Tauder Ford in Phoenixville, Pa., and then Alexander Ford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., until retiring in 2009. Again, she won awards for her sales and was successful in a field with few women. Joyce was a collector of many things and found many outlets to encourage her habits, like couponing, flea markets, Avon Collectors Club and Doll Club. She was a Cub Scout den mother for many years. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and was a supporter of the Center Point and Alburnett historical societies. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
We remember Joyce with great fondness from her many years of working with us at Alexander Ford. Always ready with a smile, she never met a stranger and always saw the positive side of every situation. Joyce knew that Melanie had a sweet tooth for her trifle and made sure we had it every year at our holiday "food feast". She spoke often and lovingly of her children and family. We are so sorry for the loss of Joyce personally and for the loss of your mother. She was a lovely person who touched the lives of many.
Sincerely,
Don and Melanie Alexander
Melanie Alexander
Coworker
