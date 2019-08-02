|
JOYCE DARLENE YOUNG Marengo Joyce Darlene Young, 77, of Marengo, passed away at her home on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Marengo. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the . Darlene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert; her children, Tracy Young of Marengo, Bonnie Hansen of Marengo and Anthony (Anita) Young of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Ann Young of Washington, Okla.; 12 grandchildren, Robert, Natalee, Bradley, Garrett, Carter, Marshall, Brittni, T.J., Tia, Brandon, Joshua and Rachel; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leatrice (Cherry) and Bertrand Reardon; and a son, Robert Edward II. Darlene was born July 9, 1942, in Chickasha, Okla. She graduated from Amarillo High School, Amarillo, Texas, in 1960, then attended Amarillo Community College. She married Robert E. Young on Dec. 8, 1960, in Amarillo. Upon moving to Marengo, Iowa, she was a cashier and bar manager at Colony Market Place in South Amana for 13 years. She then was employed as a dispatcher for the Iowa County Sheriff's Office for 28 years, retiring from there. Darlene enjoyed reading, sudoku puzzles, knitting and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family, and especially loved her cat and dog. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019