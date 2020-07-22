JOYCE K. DURHAM Lone Tree Joyce K. Durham, 67, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home in Lone Tree. Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will begin at 1 p.m. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials can be directed to the Joyce Durham Memorial Fund. Help all to be safe and please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. She is survived by her siblings, Gordon Durham (Janie) of Clark, Mo., Helen Mitchell (James) of Kalona, Iowa, Jan Fry of Solon and Judy Conger (Marvin) of Davenport; and many, many nieces and nephews. A complete version of the obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
.