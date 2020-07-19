JOYCE E. LINS Fairfax Joyce E. Lins, 80, of Fairfax died at her home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday at Noelridge Christian Church. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Bryon) Stolba and Teresa "Tia" (Pat Dutcher), all of Cedar Rapids, and a son, Marc (Julie) of Swisher; six grandchildren, Matthew (Katy) Stolba, Andrew (Becca) Stolba, April and Jason Haven and Evan and Carter Lins; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her parents. Joyce was born May 31, 1940, in Boone, the daughter of Edward and Naomi (Sinn) Peterson. She married Donald "Bill" Lins on June 13, 1959, in Cedar Rapids. Bill passed away in 2002. Joyce was a secretary at Mercy Medical Center, retiring from there after more than 22 years of service. Joyce was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Preceptor Lambda Chapter. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong with her lady friends on Fridays. Joyce also enjoyed traveling, volunteering at the Community Health Free Clinic and, especially, the time spent with her beloved family. Joyce will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society
