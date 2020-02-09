|
JOYCE EILEEN ERDAHL Monticello Joyce Eileen Erdahl, 86, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello. Pastor Dave Raemisch will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or Above and Beyond Hospice. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com. Surviving are her son, Thomas Elvin Erdahl; grandchildren, Sean Thomas and Meghan Ann of Blaine, Minn., many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and her longtime caretaker, Mary Brokaw of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ethel Herr; her husband, H. Elvin Erdahl; a brother, Ralph (Opal) Herr; four sisters, Helen (Richard) Mayer, Bea (Hal) Huber, Cleo (Phil) Wilhem and Marie (Herb) Huber; two nieces, Bonnie (Richard) Stewart and Judy (Gary) Norenberg; and a nephew, Russell Herr. Joyce Eileen Herr was born Feb. 2, 1934, near South English, Iowa. She was the sixth child of Earl and Ethel Bouslog Herr. She graduated from Keota High School in 1951 and attended Coe College. She was working as a receptionist at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids when she met H. Elvin Erdahl of Monticello. They were united in marriage in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 2, 1960. The couple made their home in Monticello, where Elvin had established a law practice. Joyce was a longtime member of PEO, the Delphian Club and her local book club. She was actively involved in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and enjoyed many wonderful social gatherings with her friends in the "Busy Bees." She was a warm and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother with an infectious laugh that we all will miss.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020