JOYCE E. ELAND Solon Joyce E. Eland, 71, of Solon, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be private with private burial in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Oakville, Iowa. The family will host a public "rolling visitation" this week at Grace Community Church in North Liberty, the time to yet be determined. Friends will be asked to remain in their cars and to observe social distancing guidelines. Please follow the directions in the church parking lot. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Please keep checking the Lensing website for updates. Condolence: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020