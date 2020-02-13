Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Evans


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Evans Obituary
JOYCE EVANS Cedar Rapids Joyce Evans, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, after a long illness. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. Don Czapla. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, as well as one hour before the service at church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Charlotte (Andy) Schuchart, Patrick (Jennifer) Evans and Kathleen Koster; grandchildren, Veronica, Maximilian and Evelyn Schuchart, Megan and Leona "Oni" Evans, and Krystal, Jesse and Johnathan Koster; brothers, Emil Barondeau Jr. and Steven Michael "Mike" (Shirley) Barondeau; and several extended family members across the states, including South Dakota and Kansas. Mary Joyce Barondeau was born Oct. 1, 1944, to Emil and Mary "Velma" (Morton) Barondeau, and was raised in Arkansas City, Kan. She attended Arkansas City High School, graduating in 1962, and later attended community colleges. She enjoyed studying Spanish. She married Erwin Evans on Dec. 27, 1966, and they had three children. Joyce and Erwin later divorced. Joyce always had a place in her heart for cats and dogs, most recently Fluffy, a Himalayan cat. Though Joyce suffered from epilepsy, she never let that interfere with the day to day lives of her and her family. She enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, knitting, crocheting and doing embroidery. Joyce especially loved to travel — she visited nearly every state, as well as Canada, Mexico, Rome and the Holy Land. Traditions were important to Joyce, and this was prevalent especially during the holidays — cranberries and popcorn always adorned the tree. She also enjoyed antiques and old buildings for their character. Joyce's faith and family were most important to her. She will be missed by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Gloria Barondeau; and cat, Fluffy. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church Chancel Choir or Birthright. Please share your support and memories with Joyce's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -