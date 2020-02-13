|
|
JOYCE EVANS Cedar Rapids Joyce Evans, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, after a long illness. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. Don Czapla. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, as well as one hour before the service at church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Charlotte (Andy) Schuchart, Patrick (Jennifer) Evans and Kathleen Koster; grandchildren, Veronica, Maximilian and Evelyn Schuchart, Megan and Leona "Oni" Evans, and Krystal, Jesse and Johnathan Koster; brothers, Emil Barondeau Jr. and Steven Michael "Mike" (Shirley) Barondeau; and several extended family members across the states, including South Dakota and Kansas. Mary Joyce Barondeau was born Oct. 1, 1944, to Emil and Mary "Velma" (Morton) Barondeau, and was raised in Arkansas City, Kan. She attended Arkansas City High School, graduating in 1962, and later attended community colleges. She enjoyed studying Spanish. She married Erwin Evans on Dec. 27, 1966, and they had three children. Joyce and Erwin later divorced. Joyce always had a place in her heart for cats and dogs, most recently Fluffy, a Himalayan cat. Though Joyce suffered from epilepsy, she never let that interfere with the day to day lives of her and her family. She enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, knitting, crocheting and doing embroidery. Joyce especially loved to travel — she visited nearly every state, as well as Canada, Mexico, Rome and the Holy Land. Traditions were important to Joyce, and this was prevalent especially during the holidays — cranberries and popcorn always adorned the tree. She also enjoyed antiques and old buildings for their character. Joyce's faith and family were most important to her. She will be missed by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Gloria Barondeau; and cat, Fluffy. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church Chancel Choir or Birthright. Please share your support and memories with Joyce's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020