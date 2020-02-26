|
JOYCE M. (CRAFT) FORD Garrison Joyce M. (Craft) Ford, 83, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Blessed Hope Church in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. A memorial fund has been established Joyce was born June 30, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Osia (McNabb) Craft. On Dec. 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Aaron Ford in Cedar Rapids. Joyce enjoyed word finds, bingo, fishing and camping and two trips to Las Vegas. Aaron was her everything, and the couple recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Aaron; their five daughters, Lana Ford of State Center, Debara (Rex) Katcher Sr. of Garrison, Pamela (Edward) Bascom Sr. of Robins, Tina Reid of Cedar Rapids and Donna (Doug) Hanover of Palo; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan (Larry) Unash of Marion and Patricia (Greg) Gatens of Cedar Rapids; and her sister-in-law, Wanda O'Connor of Springville. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Thomas Reid; and two sisters, Janet Paull and Judy Andrews. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020