JOYCE FOUNTAIN Cedar Rapids Joyce Fountain, 84, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2020, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, with daughter Lora at her side, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital. Joyce was born the daughter of Joseph and Genevieve Brandstatter in Iowa City, in 1935 and grew up in Coralville. She graduated from University High in 1953. Every school day, from sixth grade through 12th grade, Joyce and her best friend would get a ride to school, but the return trip home was challenging. They had to hustle from University High, across the Pentacrest, into downtown Iowa City to catch the CRANDIC passenger rail, to take them to Coralville, and then walk another mile on Highway 6 in all weather conditions to get home. Joyce married Ray Fountain on Oct. 31, 1953. They raised their children, Jim and Lora, in the home that Ray built in Hiawatha. Joyce was a hardworking housewife. She was passionate about sewing from a very early age and loved making her doll clothes. That passion turned into many custom sewing projects, including several matching country western outfits for her and Ray, her daughters wedding dress and American Girl Doll clothes that she enjoyed giving as gifts. Joyce learned the love of quilting from her oldest sister, and became an exceptional hand applicator and quilter. She knitted wool caps for soldiers to wear under their helmets, and made numerous booties and caps for newborns at St. Luke's Hospital. Joyce worked hard during the four months after graduation, and before getting married, to save money to buy her first sewing machine. Her Aunt Ida told her that if she had the money, she should buy the sewing machine she wanted, because after she was married there would always be more important things to buy. There would be many more sewing machines in Joyce's lifetime. Joyce and her family spent countless times together taking family vacations, camping and boating. Joyce and Ray wintered in Arizona for 30 years, meeting new friends and spending time ballroom and country dancing in several dance clubs. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lora and husband Ron Mayland; granddaughters, Chrismathe and Fabienne; and six nephews. Nephew Rox and his wife, Pam, had a very special place in Joyce's heart. Her husband, Ray predeceased her by four years; and son, Jim by 17 years. Joyce was laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020