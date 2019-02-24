JOYCE GASSMAN Monticello Joyce Gassman, 90, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monticello. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. at the Goettsch Funeral Home on Tuesday. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.Goettschonline.com. Surviving are six children, Kyle (Kimberly), Kirk (Kimberly Iwan) and Kristin (Russell) Dirks, all of Monticello, Kelly (Clint) of Marion, Korey of Minneapolis and Kitt of Seattle; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Jan (Don) Knapp, Cascade; and her sister-in-law, Jeanette Freese, Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; an infant daughter, Kerry; a sister, Jean Hosford; and a brother, Duane Freese. Joyce Augusta Freese was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Lovell Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Gerhard and Josephine (Curtis) Freese. She attended Lovell Township school No. 9 and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1946. She continued her education at the University of Iowa and then took a job with Rand McNally in Chicago. She returned home to take care of her father when he was ill. She worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids during that time. Joyce married Paul Gassman on Sept. 18, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Joyce worked at John McDonald Hospital as a nurse's aide. She was one of the original nurse's aides at the Monticello Senior Home and was employed there for 35 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Little Flower Study Club, and taught CCD, marriage encounters and Christian experience weekends. She was active in Operation Friendship, a program to bring inner-city children to the country for several weeks in the summer. She helped start the Giving Tree program and the Monticello Food Pantry. A memorial fund has been established for donations to the Monticello Food Pantry and the Monticello Public Library. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary