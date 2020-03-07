|
JOYCE GAYLENE MORROW Tipton Joyce Gaylene Morrow, 78, of Tipton, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 2, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Tipton. A memorial fund in her memory has been established for the or Friends of the Animals. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Joyce was born June 26, 1941, in French Lick, Ind., the daughter of Gayle and Esther Small Anderson. Joyce graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1959. On Jan. 24, 1960, she was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Henry Morrow in Tipton, Iowa. Joyce was a homemaker and sales associate for both Keller's Home Furnishings and Dewayne's Flower Shop in Tipton. Joyce was a member of the United Church of Christ. Joyce is survived by her husband, Gene; her two children, Gina Morrow of Fairfield, Calif., and Jeffrey (Lisa) Morrow of Surprise, Ariz.; her sister, Jan (Scott) Kramer, Tipton, Iowa; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and Esther Anderson; her brother, Marvin Anderson; and her great-granddaughter, Skylar.
