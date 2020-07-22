1/1
Joyce Gearhart
1927 - 2020
JOYCE ILENE GEARHART Cedar Rapids Joyce Ilene Gearhart, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center of natural causes. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. Friday. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Joyce is survived by her sister, Shirley (Bill) Bates of Springville; nephews, Jeff (Julie) Athey of Verona, Wis., and Billy Bates of Springville; nieces, Kim (Steve) Stumpff of Walford, Robin Kannenberg (Mike Beaty) of Marion, Tammy Athey of Cedar Rapids and Tracy (Grant) Baumann of West Des Moines; 14 great-nieces and nephews; and 16 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles. Joyce was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Curtis and Louise MacGregor Gearhart. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1946. She worked at Claxton Pharmacy, Chandlers, Lapes Florist and Dr. Cearlock's office. Joyce enjoyed baseball (Yankees), arranging flowers and stock car races, Fourth of July picnics, but most importantly, spending time with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved more than anything else. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:15 - 11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
