JOYCE HANSSEN Monticello Joyce Hanssen, 78, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following complications of a stroke. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. John's Lutheran, rural Monticello, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Joyce and her family into their care. The service will be live on the Goettsch Facebook page. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. Social distancing standards need to be strictly observed. Survivors include her husband, Albert; three children, Kimberly (Scott) Crews, Steven (Jennifer) Hanssen and Rodney (Sara) Hanssen; five grandchildren, Ryan and Jessica Crews, Jackson Hanssen, and Treyton and Jaeden Hanssen; and five sibilings, Stan (Joyce) Willms, Carl (MaryAnn) Willms, Marilyn (John) Heiken, Sharon (Jim) Connelly and Lorie (Jeff) Hines. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janice Ponder. Joyce Ann Willms was born April 30, 1942, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clarence and Esther Willms. Joyce graduated from Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1960. She worked for a brief time at Wilson Foods in Cedar Rapids. Joyce married Albert Hanssen on Oct. 8, 1961, at St. John's Lutheran Church. When the children were older, Joyce went to work at Theisen's in Monticello. Joyce was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed her faith and was married. She enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. Her special love was spending time with family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store