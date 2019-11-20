|
|
JOYCE V. HELD Marion Joyce V. Held, 87, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community, The Woodlands in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Wiersema officiating. Committal services will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Joyce was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Spencer, Iowa, the daughter of Levi Merrill and Nira Vivian (Lake) Alexander. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School. Joyce was united in marriage to Richard H. Held on Dec. 7, 1951, in Waterloo. To this union, five children were born, Monica, Lynda, Jill, Mary and Richard Jr. "Rick." She was a homemaker most of her life, raising her family and caring for her home. During her later years from 1986 to 2011, Joyce and Richard loved traveling together, wintering in Mesa, Ariz., where Joyce was an active member in the "Kitchen Band" at their retirement community. She also enjoyed fishing in Canada, camping throughout the years, reading and making crafts. By default, Joyce was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Most recently, Joyce became a loyal fan of ION Television, while enjoying a bowl of ice cream and never ever changed the channel. Joyce was truly a very loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Joyce is survived and lovingly remembered by her five children, Monica (Jeff) Simmons of Ely, Lynda Nebel (Roger Pitlik) of Mount Vernon, Jill (Lester) Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, Mary Bolyard (Tim Pickup) of Cedar Rapids and Rick (Angie) Held of Marion; 12 grandchildren, Angel (Joe) Moores, Missi (Nathan) Pata, Sarah (Jason) Miller, Jackie White (Travis Kramer), Michele (Shawn) Munson, Anna Nebel (John Clinton), Amy (Steve) Deyo, Keith (Brooke) Schmitz, Jason Bolyard, Amanda (Chris) Cotton, Ally (Ben) Carrillo, and Hailey Held (Ben Ely); 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Muriel Perrigo of New Bern, N.C.; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Dorothy) Held of Sun City West, Ariz., and Tom (Vicki) Held of Waterloo; a host of several nieces, nephews and cousins; and all her extended family and friends at The Meth-Wick Community. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of nearly 60 years, Richard Held Sr.; two sisters, Jenny "Jo Ann" Hazlet and Betty Mundt; and three brothers-in-law, Jerry Perrigo, Jacob Hazlet and Robert Mundt. Memorials in Joyce's memory may be directed to Meth-Wick Community. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019