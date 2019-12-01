|
|
JOYCE IRENE WARREN Cedar Rapids Joyce Irene Warren, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Meadowview Memory Care in the care of Mercy Hospital Hospice. Joyce was born in the family home, the first baby in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 1, 1932, to George and Frances (Michael) Morava. She was united in marriage to Victor "Vic" Warren on Nov. 22, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. They were married almost 64 years when Vic passed away in 2011. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom until their only child "Susie" attended school. She worked several jobs until she found her work home and family at St. Luke's Hospital, where she worked for 35 years, retiring in 1993. She loved her job and regretted taking early retirement. She and Vic spent much time travelling and attending many Hawkeye bowl games both before and after retirement. Those who knew Joyce knew her for her compassion for those less fortunate than her, and especially her love of dogs. She loved her dogs and any dog. She spent many hours and dollars of her healthy years attending garage sales and gathering all dog-related items to donate to local shelters. Since entering Meadowview, her favorite activity was when the therapy dogs (or any other dog on the premises) visited her. But her greatest love was for her family, those who passed before and those who remained to see her through her final years. She loved her CJ's margaritas and all the friends she made there in her last years. The few times she was able to get around in her final days, that's where she wanted to go. The staff and patrons never failed to make her visit pleasant. Survivors include her daughter, Vickie "Susie" (Jerry) Fruendt of Cedar Rapids; nephews, John (Pat) Kadlec of Cedar Rapids and David (Sonja) Warren of Marion; nieces, Brenda (Rex) Reeve of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Lori (Brent) Wilfong of Marion; and special family friend, Sharon Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Phyllis Kadlec and Geraldine Morava; and her beloved fur babies, most recently Jake, Q and Mickey, and previous others, too numerous to mention. According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and private graveside services and burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, is assisting the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Susie and Jerry would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Meadowview for the exceptional care and compassion they showed to Miss Joyce and Susie during her stay … with a very special blessing to "Willy." Memorials may be directed to Last Hope Animal Rescue at 1823 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; Dogs Forever at 809 Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; or any local veterans organization. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019