JOYCE JEANETTE (CONNER) STONE Dripping Springs, Texas Our beloved Joyce Jeanette (Conner) Stone, 82, of Dripping Springs, Texas, passed away peacefully at home and into the arms of our Father on May 22, 2020. Joyce was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Marion W. Conner Sr. and Irene (Finley) Conner on March 11, 1938. Joyce graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1956 and went on to be the first member of her family to attend college. She earned a B.A. degree in special education from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., and later completed postgraduate training at the University of Denver and the Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo. Over the years, Joyce taught special education in Colorado Springs, Colo., Commerce City, Colo., Plano, Texas, Brookfield, Conn., East Amherst, N.Y., and Pleasanton, Calif. Her greatest career role, however, was that of wife, mother and friend to many. Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, William F. Stone III of Dripping Springs, Texas; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Stone) Green, and son-in-law, Mark A. Green, of Driftwood, Texas; her son, William F. Stone IV, and daughter-in-law, Monika Stone, of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Conner Green, Emily Green, Natalie Green, Josef Stone and Sofia Stone; and two sisters, Jo Ann Ronnenberg of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Barbara Conner of Fairfax, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marion W. Conner Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Shirley (Simoens) Conner. A Celebration of Life gathering for Joyce will be held at the Lake Iowa Nature Center near Millersburg, Iowa, on Sunday June 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. A later memorial service will be held at the Driftwood Methodist Church, Driftwood, Texas (date and time to be determined). Harrell Funeral Homes of Dripping Springs, Texas, is handling arrangements for Joyce. To share tributes, pictures or memories, please visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.