Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories
Joyce Kamaus


1932 - 2020
Joyce Kamaus Obituary
JOYCE PATRICIA KAMAUS Anamosa Joyce Patricia Kamaus, 88, of Anamosa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Pinicon Place in Anamosa. A funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 6, with a visitation one hour before, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Joyce Patricia Simmons was born Jan. 4, 1932, the daughter of Chester and Clara Simmons. Joyce was united in marriage to Ervin Robert Kamaus in May 1981 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She enjoyed sewing, painting, crossword puzzles, cooking, baking, gardening and, most of all, she dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren and children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, James and Donald. Left to cherish Joyce's memories are her children, Debbra (Alan) Zumbach of Anamosa, Donna Galland of Westminster, Colo., Dianne Galland of Anamosa and Deena (Mark) Jackson of Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter, Christie (John) Haack of Georgia; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the family in Joyce's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
