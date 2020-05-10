|
|
JOYCE LYNN WEBSTER Marion Joyce Lynn Webster, 76, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, following a long illness. A celebration of Joyce's life is being planned for a later date. A committal service will take place at Shueyville Cemetery in Shueyville, Iowa, in the future. Joyce was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, one of 12 children to Lemuel and Nellie (Smith) Elmore. She was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School. On Dec. 1, 1962, Joyce was united in marriage to Raymond L. Webster. She was an office manager for Lamar Advertising and Veterinarian Specialties, retiring in 2007. Joyce was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Marion. Her passion in life was spending time with family, feeding the birds and caring for her flowers. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Joyce is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Raymond Webster of Marion; two sons, William L. (Julie) Webster of Atkins, Iowa, and Jeffrey A. Webster (Jodie Chmelicek) of Solon, Iowa; one daughter, Teresa D. Eadie (Bruce Cummins) of Marion; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 brothers; one sister; son-in-law, Trent J. Eadie; and one daughter-in-law, Terrie A. Webster. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's memory may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church of Marion. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020