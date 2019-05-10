Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce M. Baker Obituary
JOYCE M. BAKER Cedar Rapids Joyce M. Baker, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the funeral home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Joyce was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Arlene (Shephardson) Fisher. She married Joseph H. Baker Sr. on Dec. 7, 1957, in Cedar Rapids. Joyce was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, going gambling and trying her luck at Bingo. Joyce loved cookouts and spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Teresa (John) Dolinski of Arizona, Bob (Sharon) Baker, Joe Baker Jr. (Paula Beltz), Wanda Kitzki (Steve Deason), Tammy Orr, Jim (Deb) Baker and Peggy Baker, all of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Janice (Ernie) Osborne and Judd Fisher, both of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Sue Fisher of Coralville, Lois (Keith) Troyer of Waterloo and Mary (Fred) Lehman of Des Moines and; 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Arlene Fisher; her husband, Joe Baker Sr.; grandchildren, Vikki Baker and Tim Baker; son-in-law, Paul Kitzki; sister, Joann Fye; brother, Jim Fisher; brother-in-law, Bill Baker; and sister-in-law, Nancy Baker. A special thank-you to the nurses and staff of the Dennis & Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the care shown to Joyce. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now