JOYCE M. BAKER Cedar Rapids Joyce M. Baker, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the funeral home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Joyce was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Arlene (Shephardson) Fisher. She married Joseph H. Baker Sr. on Dec. 7, 1957, in Cedar Rapids. Joyce was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, going gambling and trying her luck at Bingo. Joyce loved cookouts and spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Teresa (John) Dolinski of Arizona, Bob (Sharon) Baker, Joe Baker Jr. (Paula Beltz), Wanda Kitzki (Steve Deason), Tammy Orr, Jim (Deb) Baker and Peggy Baker, all of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Janice (Ernie) Osborne and Judd Fisher, both of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Sue Fisher of Coralville, Lois (Keith) Troyer of Waterloo and Mary (Fred) Lehman of Des Moines and; 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Arlene Fisher; her husband, Joe Baker Sr.; grandchildren, Vikki Baker and Tim Baker; son-in-law, Paul Kitzki; sister, Joann Fye; brother, Jim Fisher; brother-in-law, Bill Baker; and sister-in-law, Nancy Baker. A special thank-you to the nurses and staff of the Dennis & Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the care shown to Joyce.