Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Joyce M. Petersen

Joyce M. Petersen Obituary
JOYCE M. PETERSEN Cedar Rapids Joyce M. Petersen, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St., SW. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Brosh Chapel. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019
