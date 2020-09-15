1/1
Joyce Madeline Tenley
JOYCE MADELINE TENLEY Monticello Joyce Madeline Tenley passed peacefully at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 12, 2020. Joyce was born Oct. 4, 1930, to Roy and Marion Slauson in Sand Springs, Iowa. She had a large and loving family with four brothers and four sisters: Velma (John) White, Mae (Joe) Gudenkauf, Grace (Louis) Gudenkauf, Harry Slauson, Louis (Juanita) Slauson, Marie (Louis) Stevens, Duane (Jane) Slauson and Donald (Mary) Slauson. Joyce married Russell Tenley on April 21, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They welcomed three children: William (Suzanne) Tenley, Patricia (Dale) McCrea and Clarence (Anita) Tenley; grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) Dorr, Derek Tenley, Rachel (Dan) Rosauer, Kara (Dana) Byrge, Jack (Jesswa) Tenley and Page Tenley; and eight great-grandchildren, Harrison and Madeline Dorr, Joseph, William and Marion Rosauer, and Everly, Elyse and Eden McCrea. Joyce was a loving wife and mother and always thought of her family before herself. She was the kindest person we know. A Celebration of Life will be held May 30, 2021. Family and friends can call the family at a later date for details. Heaven When I go to Heaven how marvelous to see my brothers and my sisters waiting there for me. I'll hug my Mother and my Dad a precious moment to be had. A kiss from Russell. It's been so long. "Together Again" will be our song. So don't shed tears or hang down your head. Remember the good times and smile instead. - Joyce Tenley The family would like to thank the staff of Pennington Square, Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Above and Beyond for their wonderfully loving and generous care.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
