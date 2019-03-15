JOYCE MARIE MONCK Marion Joyce Marie Monck, 76, of Marion, formerly of Monticello, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from complications of kidney failure surrounded by her family and friends at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with a visitation an hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joyce was born May 20, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Rachel Cornette (Lyphout) in Williamsburg, Iowa. Joyce graduated from Center Point High School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Leonard Monck on Dec. 2, 1961, in Walker, Iowa. In 1997, she moved from Monticello to Marion and worked in accounting at Walmart until she retired in 2007. Joyce is survived by her three children, Jeff (Shielly) Monck, Terry (Patti) Monck and Jodi (Keven) Hendrickson; and one sister, Ramona (Donald) Williams. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Meghan (Brad) Thies, Amanda (David) Hansen, Nicole Monck, Brandon Hendrickson, Paige Hendrickson (fiance Drake) and Andrew Monck; and four great-grandchildren, Chase and Charlie Hansen and Liviah and RaeLynn Thies. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Joyce enjoyed watching soap operas and basketball, collecting and reading books, and keeping her mind sharp by playing board games and doing Sudoku. Her greatest joy, however, was the time spent with her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the family or in honor of Joyce. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary