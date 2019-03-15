Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Monck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Monck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Marie Monck Obituary
JOYCE MARIE MONCK Marion Joyce Marie Monck, 76, of Marion, formerly of Monticello, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from complications of kidney failure surrounded by her family and friends at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with a visitation an hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joyce was born May 20, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Rachel Cornette (Lyphout) in Williamsburg, Iowa. Joyce graduated from Center Point High School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Leonard Monck on Dec. 2, 1961, in Walker, Iowa. In 1997, she moved from Monticello to Marion and worked in accounting at Walmart until she retired in 2007. Joyce is survived by her three children, Jeff (Shielly) Monck, Terry (Patti) Monck and Jodi (Keven) Hendrickson; and one sister, Ramona (Donald) Williams. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Meghan (Brad) Thies, Amanda (David) Hansen, Nicole Monck, Brandon Hendrickson, Paige Hendrickson (fiance Drake) and Andrew Monck; and four great-grandchildren, Chase and Charlie Hansen and Liviah and RaeLynn Thies. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Joyce enjoyed watching soap operas and basketball, collecting and reading books, and keeping her mind sharp by playing board games and doing Sudoku. Her greatest joy, however, was the time spent with her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the family or in honor of Joyce. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now