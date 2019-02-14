JOYCE MARIE NAAKTGEBOREN Cedar Rapids Joyce Marie Naaktgeboren, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her home after a short illness. There will be a private family gathering at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Tina (Bob) Brooker and Chris (John) Zielke, both of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Spencer Zielke of North Liberty, and Kalie and Chase Zielke, both of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Janice Jirouch of Cedar Rapids; a niece, Megan Elliott; a nephew, Eric (Hether) Elliott; and a cousin, Judie Stark. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Charles "Lee" Naaktgeboren; parents, Marianna (Stark) and Donald Jirouch; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Don Elliott. Joyce was born on July 13, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated in 1966 from LaSalle High School and married Charles "Lee" Naaktgeboren on Sept. 21, 1968. In 1986, Lee and Joyce founded The Waterworks, where she remained active as the owner and operator since Lee's passing. Joyce enjoyed traveling and surfing the internet. She worked hard and was a very strong and amazing mom. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Palliative Care, UnityPoint Home Hospice and the APG Foundation founded by Dr. Ghosh. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary