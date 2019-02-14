Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Joyce Naaktgeboren
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Naaktgeboren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Naaktgeboren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Marie Naaktgeboren Obituary
JOYCE MARIE NAAKTGEBOREN Cedar Rapids Joyce Marie Naaktgeboren, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her home after a short illness. There will be a private family gathering at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Tina (Bob) Brooker and Chris (John) Zielke, both of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Spencer Zielke of North Liberty, and Kalie and Chase Zielke, both of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Janice Jirouch of Cedar Rapids; a niece, Megan Elliott; a nephew, Eric (Hether) Elliott; and a cousin, Judie Stark. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Charles "Lee" Naaktgeboren; parents, Marianna (Stark) and Donald Jirouch; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Don Elliott. Joyce was born on July 13, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated in 1966 from LaSalle High School and married Charles "Lee" Naaktgeboren on Sept. 21, 1968. In 1986, Lee and Joyce founded The Waterworks, where she remained active as the owner and operator since Lee's passing. Joyce enjoyed traveling and surfing the internet. She worked hard and was a very strong and amazing mom. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Palliative Care, UnityPoint Home Hospice and the APG Foundation founded by Dr. Ghosh.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.