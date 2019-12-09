|
JOYCE MARIE POLLOCK Vinton Joyce Marie Pollock, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was a longtime resident at Windsor Manor in Vinton. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Joyce was born on Jan. 1, 1935, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Welton) Hagan in Shellsburg, Iowa. She married Tom C. Lynch in November 1951 and they had four children. The couple divorced in 1968. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Bill) Phillips and Tierney (Charlie) Ratti, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; her son, Thomas (Cindy) Lynch of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Janet Ferguson of Vinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy C. Lynch; two brothers, David Hagan and James Hagan; her sister, Suzanne Beatty; and her husband, Ivan Pollock. A special thanks to Ron and Kay Buch for all their assistance over the years. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019