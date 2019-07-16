Home

Joyce O'Donnell Obituary
JOYCE IRENE O'DONNELL Strawberry Point Joyce Irene O'Donnell, 79, of Strawberry Point, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home. Joyce is survived by her son, Scott (Cathy) Weig of Cedar Rapids; her special friend, Jan Esch of Strawberry Point; one stepson, Michael (Sheri) O'Donnell of Cedar Rapids; six siblings, Judy Anton of Manchester, Clair (Maxine) Kruger of Strawberry Point, Connie (Tom) Allyn of Manchester, Fritz (Mary Green) Kruger of Manchester, Craig (Wendy) Kruger of Mount Vernon and Frank Kruger-Robbins of Boca Raton, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her canine buddy, Petey. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private family graveside services were held at Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point.
Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019
