|
|
JOYCE PATNODE Anamosa Joyce Patnode, 78, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the UnityPoint-St. Luke's Helen G. Nassif Transitional Care Center, Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa. Friends may register at the church after 9:30 a.m. The family will greet friends at the Celebration of Life luncheon at the Wapsipinicon Country Club following Mass. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken Joyce and her family into their care. Memorials may be made to the Anamosa Public Library. Surviving are her husband, Richard; a son, Loren (Amy) Lacy, both of Anamosa; two granddaughters, Mallory (Joel Downing) Lacy, Anamosa, and Madison (Tom Wallander) Lacy, Cedar Rapids; four great-grandchildren, Lucy and Henrick Wallander and Remi and Karter Downing; and two sisters, Virginia Dearborn, Anamosa, and Lois Morrissey DeMay, La Jolla, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joyce Ann Morrissey was born June 12, 1941, in Anamosa, Iowa. She was the daughter of James and Velma Ohe, Morrissey. Joyce graduated Sacred Heart High School, Monticello, with the Class of 1959. She then started her lifelong working career in the insurance profession. She started with Travelers Insurance Co. in Cedar Rapids. Later she worked for Davis, Jones and Lamb and retired from the True North Co. Joyce married Richard Patnode on May 15, 1981, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa. Joyce was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and served on the funeral luncheon committee. She was an active member of Wapsi Country Club and also the TTT. In retirement, she was a volunteer at the Anamosa Public Library and at Camp Courageous of Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019