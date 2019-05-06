|
JOYCE PATTON Iowa City Joyce Patton, 77, a longtime Iowa City area resident, passed peacefully away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Friends and family can gather, remember and celebrate Joyce from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joyce's memory to the Iowa Swimming and Diving Endowment Fund at the University of Iowa Center for Advancement. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition and on the funeral home website.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019