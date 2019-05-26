JOYCE S. PRUSS Portland, Ore. Joyce Simpson Pruss, formerly of 4141 Otis Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, died in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 15, 2019, from complications following a stroke. A memorial service will be held at the First United Congregational Church of Christ, 361 17th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, at 3 p.m. on June 9, followed by a service on June 11 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where her remains will be buried with those of her late husband. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Marion Frances Pruss and husband Mark Rousseau of Omaha, Neb.; son, Frank Joseph Pruss Jr. and wife, Patricia Pruss, of La Plata, Md.; and daughter Jean Pruss O'Malley and husband, Dennis O'Malley, and her grandchildren, Michael, Sarah and Grace O'Malley, of Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Pruss; her parents; and her three sisters, Margaret Kohlepp, June Heille and Marion White. Joyce was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Wisconsin, the daughter of George Cassius Simpson and Agnes Wells Simpson. She married Frank Pruss on Sept. 11, 1948, in South St. Paul, Minn. She graduated with a diploma from Abbott Hospital School of Nursing and worked for St. Luke's Hospital for many years before returning to school to earn her bachelor's degree, after which she taught nursing for several years. She worked as a home health nurse for some time before her retirement. She was an active member of the First United Congregational Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids until her health declined and she moved to Portland to be closer to family. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019