JOYCE S. PRUSS Cedar Rapids A memorial service for Joyce S. Pruss will be held at 3 p.m. June 9, 2019, at the First United Congregational Church of Christ, 361 17th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, followed by a service on June 11 in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where her remains will be buried with those of her late husband, Frank J. Pruss. Joyce was a resident of Cedar Rapids until 2016 when her health declined and she moved to Portland, Ore., to be closer to family.
Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019