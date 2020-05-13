Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Smith


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Smith Obituary
JOYCE MARIE SMITH Marion Joyce Marie Smith, 74, of Marion, passed away May 11, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Joyce Marie Horstman was born Dec. 22, 1945, the daughter of Vernon and Martha (Gull) Horstman. Joyce was united in marriage to Gary Smith on Nov. 28, 1967. Those left to honor Joyce's memory are her sons, David Smith of Apple Valley, Minn., Alan Smith and Alan's son, Kelby of Enumclaw, Wash., and Randy (Jamie Lankford) Smith of Independence, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -