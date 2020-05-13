|
JOYCE MARIE SMITH Marion Joyce Marie Smith, 74, of Marion, passed away May 11, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Joyce Marie Horstman was born Dec. 22, 1945, the daughter of Vernon and Martha (Gull) Horstman. Joyce was united in marriage to Gary Smith on Nov. 28, 1967. Those left to honor Joyce's memory are her sons, David Smith of Apple Valley, Minn., Alan Smith and Alan's son, Kelby of Enumclaw, Wash., and Randy (Jamie Lankford) Smith of Independence, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020