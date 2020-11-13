JOYCE SOLYNTJES Cedar Rapids Joyce Solyntjes, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Keystone Cedars. As per the family's wishes, private Celebration of Life services will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Joyce was born June 10, 1934, in St. Cloud, Minn., the daughter of Ernest and Irene Pitschka. After graduating, she became a nurse. She married Donald R. Solyntjes on Nov. 9, 1953. They owned a grocery store in Waterville, Minn., where Kathy, Craig and Scott were born. The store got totaled in an accident and Don took a job at Quaker Oats so they moved to Watertown, S.D. They enjoyed helping others and became foster parents to multiple children. They moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Lynn was born. They then moved to Apple Valley, Minn. He retired and they set their sights on traveling the country in an RV until settling down at Texas Trails in Pharr, Texas. While at Texas Trails, once again they were big into the community. They took over running the "Giving tree," where they collected donations and handcrafted items as well. Joyce hand made stockings to distribute to the needy. Joyce enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting. She won awards at county fairs, made quilts for her children and grandchildren, and even made some to be raffled off for charity. She also enjoyed singing. She caroled at Christmas and participated in the church choir. She also was a tutor and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. Joyce was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and then moved to the Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she enjoyed the rest of her life. She had a heart of gold and was one to always put others first. Joyce never met a stranger just try going to a store with her and expect to get out quickly. Joyce is survived by her four children, Kathy (John) Westlund, Craig (Diana) Solyntjes, Scott Solyntjes and Lynn (Paul) Braun. She also was blessed by having multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ernie; and her husband, Donald Solyntjes of Waterville, Minn., who passed away April 3, 2004. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
