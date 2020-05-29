JOYCE STUTT Anamosa Joyce Stutt, 86, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Private family services will be held Saturday, May 30, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa, with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Bluml will officiate at the services. Please sign Joyce's guest book at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving is her husband, Leonard; two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Nichols, Bellevue, Neb., and Cynthia (Larry) Benhart, Maquoketa; three grandchildren, Timothy Nichols, Jonathan (Deb) Nichols and Heather (Doug) Said; 10 great-grandchildren; and her seven siblings, Nancy Weers, Glenda (Duane) Grant, Donald (Kathleen) Barnes, Kathy (Carl) Clang, Edwin (Nancy) Barnes, Suzanne (Carl) Offerman and Gary (Kris) Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Joe Wright; and her sister, Betty Dirks. Joyce Ellen Barnes was born Sept. 3, 1933, in Anamosa, Iowa. She was the daughter of Earl and Melvie Pavin Barnes. Joyce received her education in the Central City Schools, graduating in 1951. She worked at Ruby's Cafe and the Arrow Cafe in Anamosa. Joyce married Leonard Stutt on July 15, 1952, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church Parsonage. She was employed at Collins Radio in Anamosa and the R.E.C. from 1972 until 1978. The couple lived in Maquoketa and Joyce worked at the Jackson State Bank. When they moved back to Anamosa, she worked for First Avenue Chrysler Plymouth and Aegon in Cedar Rapids. In retirement, Joyce did child care in her home. Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. While in Maquoketa she was a member at First Lutheran Church. Joyce was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2020.